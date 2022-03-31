Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $280.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.