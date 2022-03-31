Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $152.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

