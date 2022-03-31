Rockland Trust Co. Sells 402 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

