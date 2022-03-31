Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

