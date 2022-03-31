Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.