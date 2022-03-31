Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $216.62 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

