Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 13,220 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

