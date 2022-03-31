Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

