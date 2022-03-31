Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.90.

HOOD traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $13.64. 618,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,311,342. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

