Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $522.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

