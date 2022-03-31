RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 90,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,863. The company has a market cap of $48.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.14. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

RISE Education Cayman ( NASDAQ:REDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

