Richardson Electronics (RELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

