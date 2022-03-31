Richard Deutsch Buys 2,000 Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Deutsch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.29 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of A$20,580.00 ($15,473.68).
Richard Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Richard Deutsch acquired 500 shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of A$4,995.00 ($3,755.64).
