RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $560.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $634.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.65.

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,592. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

