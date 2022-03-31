RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $850.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.31.

NYSE RH opened at $334.28 on Thursday. RH has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.63 and its 200 day moving average is $526.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

