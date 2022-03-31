RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $528.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $723.00 to $528.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $604.65.

NYSE:RH traded down $7.49 on Wednesday, reaching $326.79. 32,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.63 and its 200-day moving average is $526.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

