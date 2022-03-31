RH (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $334.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.45. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

