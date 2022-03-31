Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 26.05 -$18.13 million ($7.55) -0.47 Second Sight Medical Products $3.38 million 17.61 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Second Sight Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13% Second Sight Medical Products N/A -22.04% -19.61%

Risk & Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.22%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Second Sight Medical Products.

Summary

Second Sight Medical Products beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann, Aaron Mendelsohn, Sam Williams, Robert J. Greenberg, and Gunnar Bjorg in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

