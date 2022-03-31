Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for REE Automotive and QF Liquidation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 384.54%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and QF Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 60,788.54 -$505.33 million N/A N/A QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QF Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REE Automotive.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

QF Liquidation Company Profile (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.