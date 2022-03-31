ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 196.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RSLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $116,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.