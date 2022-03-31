Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 35.6% in March

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSSS. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Research Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS remained flat at $$2.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.48. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RSSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

