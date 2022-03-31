Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

SI stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

