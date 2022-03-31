Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Babcock International Group PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babcock International Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
