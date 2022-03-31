Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,960 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

