Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RBCAA opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

