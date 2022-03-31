Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 5.6%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The firm has a market cap of $636.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. Research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

