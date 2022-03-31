Rene James William Leblanc Sells 37,900 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.

LAC stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 62.09, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$53.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

