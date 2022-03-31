Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given New €35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.96) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($40.66) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

RNLSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 107,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,864. Renault has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

