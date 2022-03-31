Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 10,000 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after buying an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

