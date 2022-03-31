Regions Financial Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

