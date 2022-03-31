Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $471.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

