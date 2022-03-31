Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Jabil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 16,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.