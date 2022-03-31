Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.39 on Thursday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

