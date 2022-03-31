Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $580.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.85 and its 200 day moving average is $686.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $524.19 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

