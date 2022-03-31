Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

