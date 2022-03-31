Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after acquiring an additional 104,846 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,589,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,994 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock worth $28,031,629. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

MRO opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

