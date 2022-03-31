Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

