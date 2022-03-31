Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $692.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $636.64 and a 200-day moving average of $624.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $469.36 and a 52 week high of $703.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,747 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,699. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

