RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.00411508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00093147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00111442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007496 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.