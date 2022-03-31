Raymond James Reiterates C$10.00 Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

KNT stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,800 shares in the company, valued at C$916,431.40.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.