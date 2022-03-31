Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a solid balance sheet position, the company has been undertaking strategic acquisitions. These efforts are expected to help the company enhance its service offerings, diversify revenues and expand footprint globally. Also, its efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on solid liquidity position, through which the company will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking (IB) revenues makes us apprehensive. Elevated expenses are likely to hurt the bottom line to some extent.”

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.26. 12,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,316. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

