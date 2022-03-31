Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT traded up GBX 222 ($2.91) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,986 ($26.02). The stock had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,339. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,090 ($27.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,750.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,889.09. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.