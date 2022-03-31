RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.41. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 475 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAPT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The firm has a market cap of $657.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 898,950 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after acquiring an additional 476,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after buying an additional 290,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

