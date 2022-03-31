Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.86. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 963 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.
In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.
Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rand Capital (RAND)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.