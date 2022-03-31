Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.86. Rand Capital shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 963 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 387.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In other Rand Capital news, Director Robert M. Zak purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

