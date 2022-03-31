Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,224,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,777,000 after buying an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.82. 17,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,650. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

