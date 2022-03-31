RAI Finance Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.61 million and $745,477.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.