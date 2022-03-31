Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Up 46.3% in March

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $149.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

