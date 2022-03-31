Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).

LON:QLT opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.21. Quilter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

