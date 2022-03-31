Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Sells £100,704.11 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($131,915.26).
LON:QLT opened at GBX 144.35 ($1.89) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.21. Quilter plc has a 12-month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.
Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.
