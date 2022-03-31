Quark Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $107,322.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,927,729 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

