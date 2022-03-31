Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $143.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $144.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day moving average is $126.78.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

